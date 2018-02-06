Myra the Boutique launching new Wedding Collection

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, January 24, 2018— Myra The Boutique, Take care of Customer’s need. According to Customer’s requirement, Myra The Boutique launching the new wedding Collection for the Bride.

About Myra:

We at Myra take care of customer’s needs, their budget and their liking. We customize dresses as per client’s requirement and each and every garment is made with Love and dedication, so the final output comes out to be the best client satisfaction is our priority.

About Product:

Velvet Bridal Dress:

This Wedding Dress Design for the Bride. Dress with Velvet Jewel Work Blouse with Boat Neck Pattern and Golden Sequence Chaniya with Golden Border Pink Dupatta.

The Chaniya reaches just to the floor, the hem extended for a gentle glide obscuring the view of your shoes.

Material: Velvet

Work: Embroidery and Zardosi

Colour: Golden, Royal Blue

Contact Information:

Myra the Boutique,

By Pooja S.

Phone No: – 079-40372200

http://www.myratheboutique.com/

G-2, Shivalik-1, Opp.Shell Petrol Pump,

Anandnagar Road, Prahaldnagar,

Ahmedabad-380015.India.

###