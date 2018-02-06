Chennai – On the sidelines of the IILF Chennai, 2018, leading specialty chemicals company LANXESS and Novozymes, a global biotechnology company, renewed their global engagement of the existing strategic partnership. The two organizations will continue to cooperate on existing enzyme solutions and joint innovations for future enzyme technologies to enhance sustainable production concepts in the leather industry.

This brings together the best of both worlds in the industry – leather chemicals & applications knowhow from LANXESS combined with leading enzyme technology from Novozymes.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.7 billion in 2016 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in bioinnovation. Together with customers across a broad array of industries we create tomorrow’s industrial biosolutions, improving our customers’ business and the use of our planet’s resources.

With over 700 products used in 130 countries, Novozymes’ bioinnovations improve industrial performance and safeguard the world’s resources by offering superior and sustainable solutions for tomorrow’s ever-changing marketplace. Read more at www.novozymes.com

