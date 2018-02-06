The latest report on Infant Nutrition Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Infant Nutrition Market by type (baby food and infant formula) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Infant Nutrition such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global infant nutrition market was around USD 44 billion during 2015. The market grew slightly to attain a value of around USD 47 billion during 2015. The global infant nutrition market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 6.5 % and 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Infants require only breast milk during their initial four to six months for nutrition. Infant nutrition products are partial or full alternative for the natural breast milk, for babies under the age of two years old, to provide the essential nutrients for growth. Infant formula and baby food are the two types of infant nutrition products available. Most of the Infant formulas available are made from cow milk. Moreover, soya based formulas and protein hydrolysate based infant formulas are available in the world market. Ready to feed liquid infant formulas are also popular among the consumers nowadays. Infant formulas are helpful to many mothers who cannot breastfeed after few months of birth. Infants can consume solid foods after four to six months. Dried baby foods contain various cereals, dried fruits, and vegetables.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global infant nutrition market by type and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as baby food and infant formula. Baby food is further sub- segmented into dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food. Infant formula is further sub-segmented into follow-on milk formula, growing up milk formula, infant milk formula and speciality baby milk formula.

Company Profiles

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Infant Nutrition Market Overview Global Infant Nutrition Market: IGR Snapshots Global Infant Nutrition Market Analysis, by Type USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Infant Nutrition Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

