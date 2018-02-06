Market Synopsis of Industrial Boilers

Market Scenario

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. Widespread industrial application in chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage and power generation industries has significantly contributed to the demand for industrial boilers market. The Industrial Boilers Market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 6-7% in the next five years.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the industrial boilers market are

Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.),

Thermax Ltd. (India),

GE Alstom SA.(France),

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea),

Siemens AG (Germany),

IHI Corporation (Japan),

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China),

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India),

Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China),

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan),

Hitachi Ltd.(Japan).

Regional Analysis of Industrial Boilers Market

North America is the leading region for the industrial boilers market mainly due to the rising demand for energy. The European region is one of the leading regions for the automotive manufacturing which being dependent on the industrial boilers generates demand for the industrial boilers market. Increasing population and increasing demand for power generation has resulted in, the Asia-Pacific region being poised for developing at the highest growth rate.

The demand for energy is currently very high, combining that with the rapid rate of installation of power plants in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically India, China and Indonesia has resulted in high growth in the Industrial Boilers Market.

Study Objectives of Industrial Boilers Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Industrial Boilers market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Industrial Boilers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, end users, and region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Industrial Boilers market

The report on Industrial Boilers of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, Furthermore technological advancement, and macro-economic factors in the market have also been discussed in detail in the report. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the key players in the industry. The report also provides a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

