The powerful and easy-to-use hard drive data recovery software – iBeesoft Data Recovery has been upgraded to 2.6 version in this week. iBeesoft, the famous data recovery software developer, has greatly improved the data recovery software to make data recovery from hard drive/media device become simple and efficient.

Since its debut in 2015, iBeesoft Data Recovery has helped hundreds of thousands of Windows and Mac users successfully restore deleted or lost files under various data loss situations. It not only can easily recover deleted files, but it also can recover formatted or erased data. It even can help users recover deleted or lost hard drive partition on Windows or Mac. It offers two scan modes to help in finding lost files:

Quick Scan: quickly scan the hard drive to find recently deleted or lost files.

Deep Scan: Deeply scan the hard drive or lost hard drive partition to find every recoverable file on the hard drive.

If the user can’t find all lost files after quick scan, he or she can try the deep scan mode to find much lost files for recovery. With the two flexible scan modes, users can recover lost data under different situations, such as the files are deleted or the hard drive is formatted, etc.

Just this week, iBeesoft releases a new version of data recovery software – Data Recovery 2.6. The new version makes data recovery become more efficient.

New features of iBeesoft Data Recovery 2.6:

– Improved data recovery quality when recovering lost data from NTFS file system.

– Optimized partition recovery algorithm to retrieve more lost data from hard drive partition.

– Improved raw recovery to get better result.

– Fixed minor bugs.

iBeesoft Data Recovery 2.6 supports more file types in raw recovery. It means this powerful data recovery software can find more lost files from raw or corrupted hard drive. The deep scan speed also has been improved. Users can recover lost files with less time.

Download iBeesoft Data Recovery 2.6:

iBeesoft Data Recovery for Windows: https://www.ibeesoft.com/data-recovery-software/data-recovery.html

iBeesoft Data Recovery for Mac: https://www.ibeesoft.com/data-recovery-software/mac-data-recovery.html

About iBeesoft:

iBeesoft, established in 2015, is a professional data recovery software provider. First created by two creative and enthusiastic programmers, the team is now composed of a group of highly-skilled young talents who commit themselves to providing better products and service for global users. iBeesoft always keeps focus on data security and the best users’ experience. It has users in over 120 countries. iBeesoft data recovery software products of advanced technology are now installed on millions of computers, worldwide to make easy digital life for global users.

Contact:

Jimmy Lin

Company: iBeesoft

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support@ibeesoft.com