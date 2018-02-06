According to a new report Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market, published by KBV research, the Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market size is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Form Filling & Sealing Automation Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Palletizing Automation Solution Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Labelling Automation Solution Market.

The Automated Packagers market holds the largest market share in Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Automated Conveyors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Packaging Robots market would attain market value of $16,152.5 million by 2023.

The Food & Beverages market holds the largest market share in Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The E-commerce & Logistics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/packaging-automation-solutions-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG, Siemens AG, Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG), Brenton, PakTech, and SATO Holdings.

Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size Segmentation

By Application

Form Filling & Sealing

Palletizing Automation Solution

Labelling Automation Solution

Wrapping Automation Solution

Others

By Product Type

Automated Packagers

Automated Conveyors

Packaging Robots

By End User

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Automotive

E-commerce & Logistics

Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size

US Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size

Canada Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size

Mexico Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size

Rest of North America Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size

Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Germany Packaging Automation Solutions Market

UK Packaging Automation Solutions Market

France Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Russia Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Spain Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Italy Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Rest of Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Asia Pacific Packaging Automation Solutions Market

China Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Japan Packaging Automation Solutions Market

India Packaging Automation Solutions Market

South Korea Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Singapore Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Malaysia Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Packaging Automation Solutions Market

LAMEA Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Brazil Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Argentina Packaging Automation Solutions Market

UAE Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Saudi Arabia Packaging Automation Solutions Market

South Africa Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Nigeria Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Rest of LAMEA Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Companies Profiled

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG

Siemens AG

Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG)

Brenton

PakTech

SATO Holdings

