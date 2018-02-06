The Global Non-woven Abrasives Market report available with DecisionDatabases.com provides an in-depth knowledge and insight of the market. The data from the past and current year is collected, sorted and analyzed to build a future prospect of the market covering the next seven years. The Global Non-woven Abrasives industry experts were interviewed worldwide to collect the data which is then validated through secondary data.

The report includes production data, consumption data and revenue data across regions. The market share and growth rate is also mentioned for all the major regions. Major market players/ manufacturers are also covered in the report. The production data, pricing, revenue data and their market share is individually analyzed thus, providing the complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The findings of the report assist in deep understanding of the market trends along with assisting in decision making with respect to geographical expansion, capacity expansions or identifying new growth opportunities.

The major players in global Non-woven Abrasives market include 3M, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Hermes Abrasives, Dewalt, Arc Abrasives, Mirka, Sia Abrasives, Klingspor, Nihon Kenshi, Osborn, Walter Surface Technologies, Sait Abrasivi, United Star Abrasives, Nca(Noritake), Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products, Kure Grinding Wheel, Valgro-Fynex, Venger-Abrasives, White Dove, Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive, Zzsm.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Non-woven Abrasives in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering China, North America, Europe, Japan, South America, Rest of Asia.

On the basis of product, the Non-woven Abrasives market is primarily split into Non-Woven Rolls, Non-Woven Discs, Non-Woven Wheels, Non-Woven Belts, Non-Woven Flap Wheels, Hand Pads.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers Machinery, Electronic, Furniture, Automobile, Others.

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Industry Overview

2 Global Industry Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Industry Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Industry Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Industry Analysis by Application

7 Global Industry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Industry Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

