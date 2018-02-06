Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Global Battery Management System Market “

A battery management system (BMS) is an electronic framework that deals with a rechargeable battery. The most vital function that a battery management system does is cell defense and thus it ensures long life of a battery. To guarantee that a battery’s charge does not go beyond or under its limit, it has a defending unit called as lithium-ion protector, which protects the cell from getting damaged. If lithium ion battery cells get overcharged they may possibly get damaged due to excessive heating. Thus, it is important to have a battery management system in order to provide overvoltage protection.

Battery management system also provides energy management. Battery management systems for certain applications such as the hand-held point-of-sales (POS) terminals also include an implanted charger which consists a control device, an inductor and a discharger. The controller device handles the charging procedure. For lithium-ion cells, the best charging procedure is continuous current and continuous voltage. A battery pack typically consists of numerous discrete cells that work in combination. In an ideal world, all the cells in battery pack must be kept at equal state of charge. If the cells go unstable, every single cell can get strained and lead to premature charge termination and a lessening in the overall life of the battery.

Global Battery Management System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key factors that are expected to aid the growth of battery management system market are innovations in automotive segment including e-vehicles. The demand for e-vehicles has been growing significantly in recent years and automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in such solutions. For instance, in December 2015, Porsche AG, an automobile manufacturer announced a large investment of around US$1.08 Bn to build a plant to manufacture all-electric sports cars. The use of unmanned vehicles such as drones in defense activities and need of long lasting batteries for cellular phones and portable computers such as laptops are also aiding the growth in demand for battery management systems. The cellphone makers such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC and LG Electronics are vying to offer best in class battery for their high-range smartphones. These phones consume battery rapidly due to presence of new highly demanding features including 4G functionality. Thus, the companies are incorporating battery management system (BMS) to monitor and control the batteries used in these devices.

Wireless BMS and BMS supporting all the cell types are recent trends in the market and are expected to gain significant traction during the coming years. Industry verticals deploying battery management systems include automotive, energy, telecom, defense, consumers. On the basis of topologies, BMS can be classified as centralized, distributed and modular, which is based upon the use of controller in BMS.

Global Battery Management System Market: Competitive Landscape

The market for battery management systems is expected to become increasingly competitive during the coming years and the focus of key players is expected to be on research and development along with partnerships. The key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of BMS include Ventec S.A.S., Nuvation, Ashwoods Energy Limited, Tws, Lithium Balance, Vecture Inc., Toshiba America, Inc., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Merlin Equipment Ltd., AVL, Navitas System, LLC Corporate and Johnson Matthey.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

· Market segments and sub-segments

· Market trends and dynamics

· Supply and demand

· Market size

· Current trends/opportunities/challenges

· Competitive landscape

· Technological breakthroughs

· Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

· Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

· Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

· Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

· Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

· A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

· Important changes in market dynamics

· Market segmentation up to the second or third level

· Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

· Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

· Market shares and strategies of key players

· Emerging niche segments and regional markets

· An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

· Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

