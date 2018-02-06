The latest report on Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market by type(Organic acids, Enzymes, Fungicides, Essential oils and other), by Packaging(Low density polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paperboard, Polyethylene terephthalate, Cellophane and other), by End User- Applications(Baby Food, and Others) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Antimicrobial food packaging additives over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Antimicrobial food packaging additives market by types of additives by packaging, by end-user application by and region. The segmentation based on types of additives includes organic acids, enzymes, fungicides, essential oils and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented as low density polyethylene, polypropylene, paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate, cellophane, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of application market is segmented into baby food, fresh food and beverages, snacks and others

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

Biocote Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Dunmore Corporation

Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

Microban International

Mondi PLC

Oplon Pure Science Ltd.

Polyone Corporation

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Overview Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Analysis, by type 2017 – 2023 Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Analysis, by packaging 2017 – 2023 Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Analysis, by End User- applications 2017 – 2023 Global Antimicrobial Additives for food packaging Market Analysis, by Geography 2017 – 2023 Key Players

