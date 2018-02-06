The latest report on Gelatin Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Gelatin Market by source (bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin), by application (food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography), by function (gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Gelatin such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global gelatin market size is expected to exceed USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 5% and 5.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Gelatin is a colorless, odorless and tasteless substance widely used in food products. Gelatin is made from collagen, a soft protein which connects bones, muscles, skins and tendons of mammals such as cows and pigs. The sticky jelly substance obtained, after prolonged boiling of safe to use cartilages, muscles and skins is dried into powder form, for commercial use in various industries. Gelatin finds applications as gelling agent stabilizers and thickeners in cakes, candies, fruit desserts, fruit jellies, ice-creams, marshmallows, puddings, yogurts and some others. Gelatin find industrial applications in the manufacturing of cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, dyeing and tanning materials, photographic plate coatings, and some others. Gelatin helps in improving mood, sleep, skin health, digestion and intestinal health, protecting joints and reducing the joint pain, maintaining hormonal balance, heart healthy, and bones stronger, detoxing liver, preventing stretch marks, anti-aging and resists wrinkles, aiding the wellbeing of hair, nails and teeth, stimulating high metabolism and losing weight.

Market Insights

Heavy investments by major players such as Capsugel, Gelita AG, PB Gelatins, Rousselot S.A.S,Weishardt Group and others in research and development for product innovation to counter the threat of alternatives and for finding new applications characterizes the global gelatin market. Increasing preference for convenience & functional food and beverages among people, due to change in lifestyles and need for instant nutrition, drive the growth of the global gelatin market. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the gelatin is enhancing the demand for gelatin based products. As gelatin is a good source for protein, the demand for gelatin is anticipated to increase significantly to meet the increasing demand from nutraceutical industry for making nutritional supplements. Due to the health benefits the applications of gelatin is increasing in the personal care products and it is expected to drive the growth of the market. The technological advancements and emergence of new applications in pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the gelatin market. Due to the protein content and the compatibility with the milk, the use of gelatin in dairy products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Fish based gelatin segment is expected to grow faster, due to the demand from food processing and pharmaceutical sectors, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Gelatin Market. Moreover, the global Gelatin Market is segmented by source, by application and by function. The global gelatin market by source coversbones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin, and some others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography, and some others. Based on function, the market is segmented as gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener and some others.

Company profiles

Capsugel Inc

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Ewald Gelatin GmbH

Gelita AG

Gelnex

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Italgelatine S.p.A

Junca Gelatines S.L

Norland Products Inc

PB Gelatin

Rousselot S.A.S

Sterling Gelatin

Weishardt Group

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Gelatin Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Gelatin Market Analysis, by Source (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Gelatin Market Analysis, by Application (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Gelatin Market Analysis, by Function (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Gelatin Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

