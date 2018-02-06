The latest report on Feed Protein Ingredient Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Feed Protein Ingredient Market by factors growing meat consumption worldwide, export of beef from India, by source (plant sources and animal sources), by application (feed and non-feed compound segment), by use(cattle, poultry, swine, pork ) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Feed Protein Ingredient such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Protein Ingredient over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Feed Protein Ingredient market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the North America Feed protein ingredient market. On the basis of countries, the India, China, and Russia, Brazil, and Argentina led the global Feed protein ingredient market in 2015. Growing consumption worldwide has played a major role in driving the Feed protein ingredient market. Similarly, factors such as increasing population, rapid urbanization, and increased export of beef from India and rising production of livestock are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Feed protein ingredient market.

Companies mentioned:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Darling International Inc

the Scoular Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Freres

Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK)

Bunge Ltd.

Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh

Lansing Trade Group LLC.

Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana)

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market Overview Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market Analysis, by Source (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Protein Ingredient market Analysis, by end use (USD million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

