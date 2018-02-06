Are you looking for the best silk rug cleaning company in Santa Barbara? You should start your research online and stop when you discover the services provided by Holland Rugs. We are a reliable and well-known Santa Barbara rug cleaning company specialized in offering various rug cleaning services, including Full Submersion Cleaning, Pet Odor Removal, Pick-up/Delivery, Storage, Repairs, Cleaning, Sales, Underlay/Cushion Sales, Pick Up and Delivery among others.

Our company has a team of highly experienced and skilled professional team trained to provide silk rug cleaning Santa Barbara. The cleaning process includes these steps:

• PRE INSPECTION / DRY SOIL REMOVAL

• COLORFAST TESTING/ DETERGENT SELECTION AND APPLICATION

• AGITATION/ RINSING/FLUSHING

• pH LOWERING RINSE/ EXTRACTION

• GROOMING/ RINGE DETAILING

• DRYING/ FINAL INSPECTION AND WRAPPING

The entire process ensures that you carpet will not lose its shine and quality. Our process will keep your carpet clean, dust-free and shiny. So, what are you waiting for? Contact us today. We use natural and environmentally friendly wool rug cleaning Santa Barbara products that keep your rug healthy and hygienic. So, if you are looking for rug cleaning services, feel free to contact us today. We will be happy to help you and care for your rugs, carpets, upholstery etc. We also provide repair services at the best possible prices. So, you don’t need to get in touch with a different rug cleaning company. We are what you’ve been searching for your rugs.

Holland Rugs is a family owned and operated local business that has been operating for more than ten years in areas such as Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Moorpark, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Malibu and others. We are certified in rugs, upholstery, carpet, odor control, color restoration, wool care. Andrew, the owner,has traveled around the country to learn the latest techniques and methods to provide high-quality rug cleaning services. If you have any queries regarding our services, feel free to contact us today. We will be happy to help you. If you want to know more about us, visit www.hollandrugcare.com.

Contact Us:

Holland Rugs

Address: 2343 E. Thompson Blvd #B

Ventura, CA 93001

Phone: 1 (805)-630-0302

Email: info@hollandrugcare.com

Website: https://hollandrugcare.com/