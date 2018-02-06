[LANDOVER, 2/7/2018] – DECO Recovery Management helps hospitals maximize third-party self-pay revenue reimbursement needs with its eligibility management services. Since 1993, it has been assisting medical facilities by providing a full suite of customized solutions to improve the hospital bottom line. From state-of-the-art call centers to field representatives for patients, the company can show immediate results to clients.

The advocate revenue cycle management (RCM) expert’s mission is to maximize client reimbursement by leveraging innovative processes, technology, and advocates for quality services.

Improving Hospital Bottom Line

Healthcare facilities can further develop their services by enhancing current RCM systems with the company’s range of services.

DECO significantly decreases facility bad debt by converting $0 pay into the client’s paying account. It consistently converts more accounts in less time, reducing accounts receivable days. Thanks to its services, previous clients have recovered 15 percent more reimbursements, experienced a 45 percent increase in collections, and secured more than 12 percent of paying accounts.

The company also attributes its success to its proprietary, in-house designed Eligibility Management software DECOnet. Hospitals benefit from the software’s ability to track, task, and report both eligibility and disability statuses. Its robust nature also works seamlessly with most healthcare systems as well as electronically imports referred accounts while exporting notes into the facility’s system.

Culture of Service

With an active, internally promoted “Culture of Service,” DECO’s staff becomes “client staff” by integrating with the client’s current revenue cycle team. Its comprehensive approach also compliments any hospital’s processes, enabling them to perform duties more efficiently.

Apart from quality staffing, the company’s Recovery Management solution also employs a compassionate and empathetic patient-advocacy approach for better revenue flow solutions and enhanced patient satisfaction.

About DECO Recovery Management

Since its establishment in 1993, DECO Recovery Management has been assisting hospitals and other healthcare facilities improve their current revenue cycle management services. Regardless of the size of its client’s institution, the company is dedicated to helping patients obtain coverage for healthcare and ensure seamless cash flow for hospitals.

Interested clients can visit www.decorm.com to learn more about its services.