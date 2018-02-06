Global Control Valves Market, by Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Globe Valve, Cryogenic Valve), by End-User (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining), by Components (Switches, Actuator, Transducer) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Control valves are used by various industrial sectors which include oil & gas, waste water management, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemical and others in order to control temperature, flow, and pressure by received signals from the controllers. Control valves regulate the rate of fluid flow to maintain a process variable. Currently, oil & gas and power generation industry is showing highest demand for control valves as it has ability to control flowing fluid such as gas, stream, water and chemical compound, to reimburse load disturbance and thereby keep the regulated process close to the desired set point.

Among its various types, globe valves are generally used for controlling. The end part of its structure usually edged for easy maintenance. Also, the control disk can be moved by hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical or mechanical actuators.

The major factor that drives the growth of Control Valve Market is growing investment in fluid handling system, increasing need of automation and rising industrial infrastructure projects among others. The major restraint of the control valve market is the lack of technical expertise among instrument engineers.

Globally the market for Control Valve market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~6% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players for Control Valve Market:

Some of the major players in Global Control Valve Market includes Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Crane Co. (U.S.), Velan, Inc. (Canada), Pentair Limited (UK), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Dual Products Intl. Cc (South Africa), Metso Corporation (Finland), Samson AG (Germany), MIL Control Limited (India), and IMI Plc. (UK) among others.

Segments for Control Valve Market:

Global Control Valve Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: ball valve, butterfly valve, cryogenic valve, and globe valve among others

Segmentation by Components: positioners, switches, transducers, actuators, PC diagnostic software, and pneumatic lock up systems among others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, automotive, metal & mining and pharmaceuticals among others.

Regional Analysis of Control Valve Market:

North America is dominating the global control valve market with the largest market share due to presence of high-tech R&D sector in the region to provide extensive control valve automation solution to the industry. Therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to growing investment by emerging economies such as China and India.

Target Audience:

• OEM manufacturers

• Automotive industries

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Research organizations

• Government

• Oil& gas and mining sectors

