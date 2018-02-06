Summary

This report studies the Chlorine Dioxide market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Chlorine Dioxide market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chlorine Dioxide.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Chlorine Dioxide in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Prominent (DE)

Grundfos (DE)

Ecolab (US)

Evoqua (US)

Chemours (US)

CDG Environmental (US)

Sabre (US)

AquaPulse Systems (US)

Siemens (DE)

Tecme (IT)

IEC Fabchem Limited (IN)

Accepta (UK)

U.S. Water (US)

Metito (UAE)

Iotronic (DE)

Bio-Cide International (US)

Dioxide Pacific (AU)

Lakeside Water (UK)

VASU CHEMICALS (IN)

HES Water Engineers (IN)

Shanda Wit (CN)

Huayuan Chlorine Dioxide Generator (CN)

Nanjing Shuifu (CN)

OTH (CN)

Jinan Ourui industrial (CN)

Beijing Delianda (CN)

Rotek (CN)

Nanjing xingke Water Treatment (CN)

Fujian HADA Intelligence Technology (CN)

Lvsiyuan (CN)

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

By Preparation Method

By Raw Materials

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Drinking Water

Waste Water

Swimming Water

Cooling Water

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents –

2018-2025 Chlorine Dioxide Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Chlorine Dioxide Market Overview

2.1 Chlorine Dioxide Product Overview

2.2 Chlorine Dioxide Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 By Preparation Method

2.2.2 By Raw Materials

2.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Chlorine Dioxide Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Chlorine Dioxide Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Chlorine Dioxide Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Chlorine Dioxide Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Chlorine Dioxide Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Chlorine Dioxide Application/End Users

3.1 Chlorine Dioxide Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Drinking Water

3.1.2 Waste Water

3.1.3 Swimming Water

3.1.4 Cooling Water

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Chlorine Dioxide Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Chlorine Dioxide Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

…

