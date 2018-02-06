The report on the biopharmaceutical licensing market closely examines the licensing and alliance landscape in the global biopharma market. The biopharmaceutical licensing market has undergone changes in the regulatory approach to awarding licenses, as well as alliances between market players in the conventional pharma and biopharma sectors. This report doesn’t stop at providing insight into the market drivers and barriers to biopharma licensing. It also marks out strategies being used by biopharma companies to address these barriers and how these companies are preparing to monetize new opportunities. The report also provides a detailed assessment on the major trends in inter-company deals in key therapy areas and clinical trials.
The report, in its Company Profiles section, meticulously evaluates growth strategies of leading companies in the global biopharmaceutical licensing market. The Company Profiles section also outlines product pipelines, financial status, and recent developments of leading entities in the biopharma market. This study delves on the future prospects of each key segment within the biopharma licensing market. Users of this report can also gain a bird’s eye view of the market by geography, so as to develop strategies to sustain and thrive in the global biopharma licensing sector.
Overview of the biopharmaceutical licensing market
The conventional differences that characterized pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are fast dissolving. Companies in the biopharmaceutical market are no longer confining themselves to product development or discovery. Instead, biopharma companies are now taking an active interest in ensuring a sustainable market for their products. Given that biopharma players are now in direct competition with large pharma companies, changes are inevitable.
This has brought about visible changes to the biopharmaceutical licensing market as well. A number of companies in the biopharma sector are narrowing their focus (and investments) to harness the potential of high-value therapy areas including infections, oncology, and inflammatory disease. Simply stated, the biopharmaceutical industry is now concentrating on complex licensing deals with the intention of securing commercialization rights and revenue from marketing.
Thus, large pharmaceutical companies have become increasingly dependent on in-licensing agreements and alliances with biopharmaceutical companies to gain access to new technologies and advancements in molecular science. This dependence has impelled the biopharmaceutical licensing market to a new high. Testimony to this is the rise in consolidation within the biopharma industries to gain a competitive edge over traditionally dominant pharmaceutical companies. The market is also witnessing hectic takeover activity by Big Pharma, with deal values having soared by at least 80% in recent years.
The biopharmaceutical licensing market carries considerable potential, especially in oral anti-diabetic medication, oncology, and non-invasive drug delivery technologies. However, this market also faces a key challenge in the form of asymmetry between licensees and licensor.
The report profiles leading companies in the biopharmaceutical market such as: Pfizer, Merck & Co., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca, Hoffman La-Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Baxter International, Bayer AG, Schering-Plough, Novartis, Proctor & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories, and Boehringer Ingelheim.
