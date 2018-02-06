Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Bio Polymers Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

BASF SE, Braskem S.A, Biome Technologies Plc, Plantic Technologies Limited, Bio-on S.p.A., Novamont S.P.A, Toray Industries Inc, Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd, Danimer Scientific, Rodenburg Biopolymers among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Bio Polymers Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Bio Polymers Market – Overview

Bio Polymers are predominantly utilized in numerous end use industries such as agriculture, packaging, pharmaceutical, construction, automotive, and others. Bio Polymers market is predicted to witness strong growth owing to rising demand for premium food packaging and bottles across the globe. Among end use segment, packaging is predicted to register strong growth in the upcoming future due to rising demand of films, and bottles across the globe. Furthermore, rising automotive production and sales along with the increasing use of biopolymers in the manufacturing of automobile parts is predicted to fuel the demand of biopolymers over the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe emerged as the largest market for bio polymers in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the assessment years due to increasing demand from packaging and automotive. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth due to robust consumer base for packaging and pharmaceutical products. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness healthy growth owing to growing demand from various end use industries specifically in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In Addition, economic growth in this region along with rapid industrialization has enabled greater production and sales of vehicles, films, and bottles. Moreover, increasing demand for good quality packaging along with rising utilization of biopolymers in the manufacturing of packaging films and bottles is expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increased investment by key players in their R&D activities and shifting of bio polymers production facilities as well as significantly rising end use industries in this region is predicted to fuel the bio polymers regional market growth. Europe is predicted to witness strong growth on account of high adoption rate among end use industries and strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic based products in numerous countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK. The Middle Eastern & African market is expected to register moderate growth due to continuous growth of construction and pharmaceutical industries. Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil is predicted to register healthy growth owing to increasing disposable income along with strong consumer base for automotive industry.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2977

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2017- Earth Science Tech, Inc. announced an agreement with Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. for the distribution of their Nanoderm Biopolymer products in Djibouti and Morocco. Nanoderm product is widely used in clinics, hospitals, and the general public for numerous wound treatments including scratches and burns. With this agreement, the company increased its presence in North African countries.

March 2017- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies, established an agreement on which the company announced three year partnership with Braskem to produce and distribute wide range of household recycling containers under its good natured brand. Braskem produced their I’m green material from Brazilian sugarcane, to be drop in biopolymer substitute to conventional polyethylene. This strategic partnership provide company new markets and strengthen the company’s growth in North America.

November 2016- Corbion NV, the Dutch company and Total SA announced to construct a PLA factory with a capacity of 75,000 tons at Corbion’s existing site in Thailand. The new plant started operation in the first quarter of 2017. The joint venture will utililize Total’s technical and marketing knowledge and Corbion’s expertise in lactic acid and biopolymers, which will further accelerate the growth of these two companies.

November 2016- Bio-on announced to start manufacturing of its own special biopolymers at a new plant with capacity of 1000 tons/year. This plant completed in 2017 with the predicted investment of Euro 15 Million. With this strategic move, the company enhance its presence among global biopolymer manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The Bio Polymers Market Report has analysed the level of competition among the key operating players as well as manufacturing sector growth and market scenario. The Global Bio Polymers Market comprises of various manufacturers operating in the market which comprised of large scale and medium size manufacturers. This market is at its growing phase, which represent above average stats in terms of market and overall volume. Some of the prominent market players operating in the Global Bio Polymers Industry has shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as medium scale and small scale manufacturers are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. Furthermore, the major operating players have shifted their focus on extending their product portfolio by strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the companies are expanding their manufacturing capacity of bio polymers to meet the rising demand for Bio Polymers. Furthermore, some of the manufacturers has launched a series of product to enhance their position in the market.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bio-polymers-market-2977



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com