The latest report on Baby Food Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Baby Food Market by type (conventional baby food and organic baby food),by product type (cereals, bottled food, snacks, soup, frozen food, dried baby food),by end user(infants, toddlers) and by distribution channel( hyper, super markets, convenience stores, dollar stores, online retailers) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Baby Food such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global Baby Food market was dominated by the APAC region followed by the Europe Baby feed market. On the basis of countries, the India, China, and Indonesia and U.S. led the global Baby Food market in 2015. Growing working women population has played a major role in driving the Baby Food market worldwide. Similarly, factors such as manufacturing of baby food under healthy and strict regulations that results into greater awareness about packaged baby food and perception of baby food as status quotient in high income group are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Baby Food market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Baby food market by type, by products, by end-use, by distribution channel and region. The segmentation based on type includes conventional baby food and organic baby food. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as cereals, bottled food, food snacks, food soup, frozen food, dried baby food and others. On the basis of end use application market is segmented into infants, toddlers and others. By distribution channel market is segmented into hyper markets/super markets, convenience stores, dollar stores, online retailers and others.

Companies Mentioned:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Danone

Hero

J. Heinz

Nestle SA

Numico

Perrigo Company

East Asiatic co Ltd.

Ellas Kitchen

Mead Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Baby Food Market Overview Global Baby Food Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Baby Food Market Analysis, by Products (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Baby Food Market Analysis, by End Use (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Baby Food Market Analysis by distribution channel (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Baby Food Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

