The report on Automotive Metal Market by application(power train, suspension, body structure); end-use(light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Metal Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/894

The recent report on Global Automotive Metal Market identified that North America dominated the Global Automotive Metal Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Metal Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Automotive Metal Market on the basis of Product, Application, and End-Use.

Global Automotive Metal Market by Product

Aluminum

Magnesium

Steel

Others

Global Automotive Metal Market by Application

Power train

Suspension

Body structure

Others

Global Automotive Metal Market by End-Use

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Passenger cars

Make an Enquiry:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/894

Global Automotive Metal Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

POSCO

Tata Steels Limited

Arcelormittal

Voestalpine Group.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Essar Steel

Novelis

United States Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

Click the Below Full Report:-

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_metal_market

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact US:

sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com