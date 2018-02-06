The report on Automotive LED Lighting Market by application (exterior lighting and interior lighting), and by vehicle type (passenger cars) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive LED Lighting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global automotive LED lighting market identified that Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive LED lighting market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive LED lighting market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive led lighting market on the basis of application, and vehicle type.

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market by Application

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

Bus

Others

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Hella

MagnetiMarelli S.P.A

Valeo

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Lumberg Holding

Stanley Electric

SG Automotive

Mercedes Benz

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OsramLicht AG

