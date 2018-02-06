Prime Watches, an online watch retailer has launched a new range of collection of watches. The watch collection has been created keeping in touch with the emerging trends in fashion.

Designed with a high level of precision, these watches are highly durable and are safe from heat and sun. They have a high water resistance function which makes them suitable for usage even under water. This feature saves the watches from all types of damages which are caused by water.

Materials for Emporio Armani Watches

Developed after observing the changing preferences of buyers, the new range of Emporio Armani watches are anti-reflective and scratch resistant. Quartz movement ensures accurate timing of the watch. High quality leather has been used to create the straps of the watches which ensures a high level of comfort to the wearer. Available in a wide range of colours, a couple of these watches come with a date counter.

Equipped with mineral glass, they are safe from all water related problems. Made from materials such as nylon, they can withstand the changes of weather over a long period of time. Some of the watch models have been made from Mother of Pearl and are equipped with three chronograph sub-dials which record the speed of time in seconds, minutes and hours. The Armani Dress range of watches have been designed to match up with the changing expectations of working women. Therefore, they can be worn with various kinds of outfits during social occasions.

Emporio Armani Classic Watches

Emporio Armani Classic watches are equipped with a rotating crown on the bezel’s right side. The crown is located on the right side of the bezel which enables the user to correct the time. They come with Roman numerals as markers. A mineral watch glass cover protects the glass from all types of scratches and tears. The luminous hands of the timepieces tick continuously thereby enhancing the look of the wearer. The watches of sports enthusiasts are equipped with a tachymeter scale with mounts on the bezel.

These timepieces are equipped with a strap made from silicone and are of the best quality. The bezels are equipped with a push button and can be rotated by users for modifying the time. They are highly flexible and are equipped with a silver coated dial at the mount. The watches are equipped with push buttons on the bezel’s right side and can be used by the wearer to correct the timing. They also have a quartz movement also.

Pricing of Emporio Armani Luxury Watches

The price of Emporio Armani watches has been set keeping in mind the spending capacity of buyers. Prime Watches offers special offers and discounts periodically. Keeping an eye on these special will provide buyers with ample scope to compare the different deals available and choose a suitable model. Keeping a close eye on the different models available will offer users with an idea about the normal price of the watches.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/shop-online/emporio-armani.html

