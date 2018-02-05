iWave Systems Technologies launching yet another new SOM based on Xilinx programmable SoC Zynq 7000. The new tiny SODIMM module will feature the Xilinx Zynq 7000 series SOC with Dual Cortex A9 CPU @ 866MHz, 85K FPGA logic cells and up to 125 FPGA IOs. The SOM is equipped with on-board NAND flash, DDR3 RAM, Wi-Fi, BT and Gigabit Ethernet.

This Zynq 7000 board is ideal for various applications such as Industrial automation, Industrial equipment, Machine Vison, Control & measurement, Scientific Instruments, Medical Instruments and supported with Linux BSP.

Zynq 7000 – Xilinx

The major features of the Xilinx Zynq 7000 SODIMM SOM module are as follows:

SOC: Xilinx Zynq 7000

• Single/Dual Cortex A9 @ 866MHz

• Up to 85K logic cells

• Compatible SoC devices: Z-7007S, Z-7014S, Z-7010, Z-7020 (CG400 package)

Memory:

• 512MB DDR3 (Expandable to 1GB)

• 512MB NAND Flash (Expandable)

On SOM features:

• PMIC with RTC support

• Gigabit Ethernet Transceiver

• USB2.0 Transceiver

• Optional 802.11bgn Wi-Fi 802.11n + BT4.0 Module

SODIMM Edge Connector Interfaces:

• FPGA IOs – Up to 125 Nos

• Gigabit Ethernet x 1 Port

• USB 2.0 OTG x 1 Ports

• SD (4bit) x 1 Port

• Debug UART

• I2C x 1 Port

• JTAG Port

OS Support: Linux 4.9.0

Power Supply: 3.3V through SOM edge connector

Temperature support: -40°C to +85°C

Form Factor: 67.6mm x37mm