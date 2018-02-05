Hackers have been targeting web development companies in UK a lot and 2018 is no different. As most companies upgrade to advancing technologies the attacks seemed to have no effect as they start using Magento which by far unhackable.

Web development companies have always been a targeted by hackers as they have sensitive data of many companies. Businesses are relying on web development companies for their online presence as well as data security. Ecommerce companies are mostly dependant on web development companies to provide them utmost security as they deal in private information as names and addresses of its customers and most importantly their payment portals have the most crucial information such as credit and debit card details. They dealing in online money transaction make them a direct target for hackers to steal this sensitive information.

The success of an e-commerce enterprise does not solely depend upon having a high-performance online store. It extends to providing a secure shopping experience too as online shopping requires the buyers to divulge their confidential financial details. Merchants usually have to deal with online threats like spamming, phishing, and theft of user data. The solution lies in finding a secure and reliable platform and taking steps to reinforce the security. Web developing companies in UK are using Magento to circumvent these issues. Magento offers unmatched security features to stronghold an e-commerce store. Magento is a popular e-commerce store development platform that is updated regularly. Magento developers in London, UK or anywhere use the best practices to ensure security to their clients.

