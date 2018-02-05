[Warriewood, 05/02/2018] – According to a report by Global Market Insights Incorporated (GMI), the waterproofing membranes market size is projected to surpass $10.5 billion by the end of 2024. The report says that a positive outlook towards durable materials used in membranes should drive the product’s growth in the construction industry.

Popularity of Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing membranes are used wherever water penetration is a risk, particularly basements, laundry rooms, garages and roofs, in accordance with Australian building regulations. As well as regulatory requirements, membrane properties such as the levels of UV resistance, fluid permeability and flexibility are what keep the product in demand, says the GMI report. Manufacturing companies are initiating product innovations to provide cost reduction and better overall concrete protection, which further stimulates industry growth.

The GMI report states that the Asia Pacific waterproofing membrane market size for roofing applications is expected to gain over nine per cent for the year 2018. Two types of roof membranes are popular in the Asia Pacific market. Liquid-based membranes are applied on small roofs. Sheet membranes are used to cover larger roof areas or where cracks or gaps cannot be sealed with the liquid-based membrane.

Waterproofing Products by Waterproofing Direct

Waterproofing Direct offers various types of waterproofing membranes for domestic and commercial buildings. The company’s range of membranes includes polyurethane, decorative, liquid-based, sheet and more. All of their membranes are sourced from well known brands in the construction industry.

Their most popular waterproofing membranes come from Ardex and Sika. For example, they offer the Ardex WPM1000 waterproofing membrane that can be welded on tiles, roofs and decks. They also offer the Sikalastic 560, which is suitable for roof waterproofing new construction and refurbishment projects.

