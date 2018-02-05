The pop-up marketing strategy has become increasingly popular among retail brands in Vancouver. Vancouver Business Brokers offers a range of commercial listings suitable for companies that want to experiment in the entrepreneurial city of Vancouver.

[VANCOUVER, 5/2/2018] – Pop-up retail stores are increasingly becoming popular in Canada, especially with clothing brands. The pop-up phenomenon has proven to be an effective marketing strategy to test new products and determine customer interest.

‘Blink or Miss’ Retail Stores

Pop-up stores are seasonal and temporary by nature. Brands use the pop-up strategy to test new products or promote limited-edition items. The ‘blink or miss’ effect of pop-up stores creates a sense of urgency among customers to grab items while they can before the store packs up and makes room for another brand.

Testing New Products and Checking Customer Interest

According to a 2015 article by the University of British Columbia, pop-up stores allow brands to test the waters before releasing new products into the market. The strategy lets them determine how the products will fare and how much interest the brand can get in a certain amount of time.

The article added that pop-up shops make way for different retail brands to collaborate with each other. Commercial spaces and shopping centres have become open to dedicating areas for pop-up stores, where both SMEs and big-name brands can promote and sell their products.

Commercial Real Estate Listings in Vancouver

Being a vast metropolitan region, Vancouver has been named as a top city for doing business. Home to more than 650,000 residents, it is a suitable city for determining product interest and testing new products.

Vancouver Business Brokers offers a range of commercial real estate listings to businesses of all shapes and sizes. Their commercial spaces range from street front complex units to high-rise building units.

About Vancouver Business Brokers

Vancouver Business Brokers provides various buying, selling and renting listings for investors and entrepreneurs. The company has a team of experienced brokers who builds a strong relationship with their clients and has an excellent understanding of the market.

To learn more about the company and their services, visit https://www.vancouverbusinessbrokers.ca.