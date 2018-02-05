MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) is an emerging technology that is attracting the interest of enterprises and developer communities. UCaaS is a pre-integrated, permanently updated, standardized, and ready-to-go service, which results in enhanced productivity as it accelerates decision-making and business processes while lowering costs.

The research study titled “Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market [By Deployment Model (Managed, Hosted); By Services (Telephony Services, Contact Center Services, UC Application Services, Collaboration Services); By End-users (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Public Sector, Others); By Delivery Model (Stand-alone Services, Integrated Services); By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World (RoW)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024” provides strategic analysis of the global UCaaS market along with the market growth (size in US$ Bn*) forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry trends. It also highlights the significant growth opportunities for UCaaS in the next few years.

The report provides an extensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the winning imperatives in the UCaaS market. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the current and future UCaaS market potential. The report segregates the UCaaS market based on deployment model, services, delivery model, and end-users across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The report segments the global UCaaS market, on the basis of deployment model, into managed deployment model and hosted deployment model. The hosted UCaaS model is further split into hosted UC Software as a Service (SaaS) model, hosted UC Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, and hosted UC Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model. Furthermore, the global UCaaS market is segmented into various types of services such as telephony services, contact center services, UC application services, and collaboration services. By types of delivery models, the global UCaaS market is segmented into stand-alone services delivery model and integrated (products with services) services delivery model. The global UCaaS market is also segmented on the basis of end-users into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the public sector, and other end-users (hospitality, retail, logistics, and transportation, etc.).

The competitive positioning of key UCaaS vendors market included in the report provides a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape in the market. The market position of the companies is identified based on factors such as product/service portfolio mix, geographic presence, tenure (active in market since) and their recent key developments. The competitive strategies implemented by leading UCaaS vendors on a global scale are also provided within the report. The report also contains SWOT analysis of the UCaaS vendors profiled in the study.

The study analyzes the global UCaaS market, and provides revenue estimates in terms of US$ Bn for 2012 – 2015 and the market forecasts for the period from 2016 to 2024. The market forecasts are based on the analysis of existing dynamics, and their future impact. The market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal and the existing market dynamics influencing market growth.

The UCaaS market is moderately fragmented in nature. Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia Networks), Unify, Inc. (Atos SE), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Verizon Communications and Avanade Inc. are few key players offering UCaaS solutions.

The global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market has been segmented as below:

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By Deployment Model

Managed

Hosted

Global Hosted Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

UC Software as a Service (SaaS)

UC Platform as a Service (PaaS)

UC Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By Services

Telephony Services

Contact Center Services

UC Application Services

Collaboration Services

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By End-users

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Public Sector

Other

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By Delivery Model

Stand-alone Services

Integrated Services

Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

