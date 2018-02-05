For Immediate Release:

5 February, 2018: Carla Ferguson is a videographer, writer and producer who do love pictures, images, and independent projects. She started her entertainment career as an intern at Beasley Broadcasting/Power 96 in Miami, Florida before launching her own Independent profession after graduating from Florida International University.

Carla was born in Bronx, New York in April 12, 1986 and raised in Fort Lauderdale. She is a graduate from Florida International University. She has a creative mind which helps to see things what normal eye misses. Her technical knowledge, personality and great sense to shoot the moments are amazing. She launched her own LLC while still studying in college before 21. She works as an independent writer and producer for Fox hill Entertainment.

Fox hill Entertainment is a company founded in 2014 that offers remote video production services for local business owners and independent artists like Carla Ferguson. Carla’s work has a cinematic feel that other videographers generally are not able to provide. She works hard to ensure every project has a memorable emotional impact. She is currently a Perfect sculpt Brand Ambassador/ Model.

In winter 2018 she will make her directorial debut for “We the big apple” where she tells the story about four young friends from different backgrounds and their confrontation with racial issues, prejudice, and equality. The movie actually a reality of what happens in our immediate environment and it passes a moral and social message that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

