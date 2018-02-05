Market Scenario:

Sugar Substitutes is the sugar alternative of table sugar which is consumed on the daily basis. The increasing health-awareness amongst the consumers and high demand for low calorie sugars is driving the market of sugar substitutes. Sugar are food additives which imparts similar sweetness but has low calorie as compared to the table sugar. Sugar substitutes can be natural or artificially synthesized. Availability of various forms of sugar substitutes gives a broader choice range to the consumers. The increasing adoption of natural and herbal food consumption habit is found to increase the demand for natural sugar substitutes like stevia.

The rising demand for low-caloric food products has influenced the growth of sugar substitutes all around the globe. Shift in consumer’s consumption pattern has led to increased sale of healthy and less table sugar containing food and beverages. Increasing disposable income also has a positive impact on this market. Adoption of healthy lifestyle based on rising health issues due to sugar intake has supported the positive growth of sugar substitutes globally.

On the basis of type, high-intensity sweeteners is found to hold a major share followed by low-intensity sweeteners based on their equivalent sweetness as compared to table sugars and low-calorie than others. On the basis of product-type high intensity sweeteners which majorly include stevia is anticipated to hold a major share based on high consumer’s preference and demand for natural occurring sweeteners. On the basis of application, bakery and confectionery is evaluated to hold a lion’s share and is projected to increase at a high rate based on multi-purpose application of sugar substitutes in food industries. Artificial sweeteners hold a major share based on the formulation of sugar substitues.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Global Sugar Substitutes Market Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc (China), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Merisant Company (U.S.)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3224

Key Findings:

Growth of natural sweeteners is anticipated to have a high growth during the forecast period.

Top exporters of Sugar Substitutes include U.S., China, Canada, Netherlands, Germany and Italy

Study Objectives of Sugar Substitutes Market:

Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by Type, Product-Type, Application, Formulation and Region

To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of Sugar Substitutes

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Market Segments:

Sugar Substitutes has been segmented on the basis of Type which comprises High-intensity sweeteners, Low-intensity sweeteners, High-fructose syrups, others. High intensity sweeteners is projected to hold a major share.

Sugar Substitutes has been segmented on the Basis of product-type which comprises High-intensity sweeteners category (Acesulfame potassium (Ace-K), Saccharin, Aspartame, Stevia, Sucralose, Others), Low-intensity sweeteners category (Maltitol, Xylitol, D-Tagatose, Erythritol, Sorbitol, Others). High-intensity sweeteners category is found to hold a major share in the sugar substitute’s product-type due to its rising application in healthcare and food industries.

Sugar Substitutes has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Healthcare products, Personal care products, Others. Bakery and confectionery is found to hold a major share followed by beverages.

Sugar Substitutes has been segmented on the basis of formulation which comprises Natural Sweeteners, Artificial Sweeteners. Artificial Sugar Substitutes dominates the segment.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sugar-substitutes-market-3224

Regional Analysis:

The Global Sugar Substitutes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America has the major market share followed by Asia-Pacific. Changing life-style has led to consumption of low-caloric food and beverages products by consumers due to which North America is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. The Major importers of Sugar Substitutes include Mexico, U.S., Germany, Netherlands and U.K. Based on the higher demand for healthy snacks, the import and export of sugar substitutes in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.