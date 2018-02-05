“Increasing consumer awareness and technological advancements are driving biopharmaceutical companies to develop innovative treatment options”, says RNCOS.

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells which are capable of giving rise to more cells of the same or different type. As per our latest report “Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022”, therapies done using stem cells can be a potential treatment option or cure for Parkinson’s disease in the coming years. Stem cells have the potential to significantly impact the development of disease modifying treatments for Parkinson’s disease. Novel Parkinson’s disease cell models of are being developed by various pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. All these efforts are being made to overcome the major barriers faced during treatment with conventional Parkinson’s disease drugs.

A number of research institutes are carrying out studies using stem cells for Parkinson’s disease treatment. For instance, International Stem Cell Corporation is carrying out a study to evaluate the efficacy of stem cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The Company’s ISC-hpNSC offers to be a disease modifying treatment that could potentially slow down disease progression. The treatment involves transplants of millions of stem cells delivered by intracranial injection in a bid to replace dopamine-producing cells that have died off. One time transplant of ISC-hpNSC could alleviate symptoms of the disease and prevent further deterioration.

Furthermore, the Michael J. Fox Foundation is playing an imperative role in supporting work in stem cell research for Parkinson’s disease. This includes funding the original proof of principle demonstrating that embryonic stem cells could provide a robust source of dopamine neurons. The Foundation continues to receive funding to carry out research to develop novel therapies for Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, researchers at the Royal Melbourne Hospital were successful in injecting stem cells into Parkinson’s disease patient as a part of trial treatment. In this research, the ethical dilemma of using stem cells was avoided as the cells were created in the lab.

Similarly, a scientific collaboration in regenerative medicine by British and Israeli groups has funded over US$ 9.1 Million in 15 bilateral research programs. The Britain Israel Research Academic Exchange (BIRAX) program includes the project for treatment of Parkinson’s disease by making use of stem cells. This program was jointly launched by the prime ministers of the UK and Israel. The aim of this program is to bring together world-leading scientists to advance breakthroughs in regenerative medicine.

