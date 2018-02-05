The Florida-based agent lends a helping hand to both clients looking for a new home and homeowners wishing to sell their properties in Sarasota.

[LONGBOAT KEY, 2/5/2018]—Shayla Twit makes the property buying and selling process in Sarasota easy for clients. Since 2002, she has been helping people find their dream homes or sell their real estate as soon as possible.

The Florida-based agent lists virtually every type of luxury home that suits a range of budget types and needs. Even the most discerning of homebuyers will find their dream house in the area, says Twit.

Sarasota — A Community for Everyone

The real estate agent considers Sarasota as a community that suits everyone’s style of living. This vibrant city, situated in a tropical basket of beaches, palm trees, and mangroves, is ripe with culture art, and history. Located on the southwest Coast of Florida, Sarasota is a goldmine of fanciful establishments, such as art galleries, beaches, and theaters — among others.

With astounding views and several establishments, the FL real estate agent is confident both homebuyers and selling homeowners will realize the charm of Sarasota.

Experienced Real Estate Agent

Shayla Twit is a recipient of the Five Star Best in Client Satisfaction Award since 2008. She is now in a Coldwell Banker office on Longboat Key.

An area resident for 12 years, Twit specializes in waterfront and luxury homes and condos. Her professional experience at three of Sarasota’s most prominent real estate brokerages strengthened her current business practices. She is a top-notch real estate agent, as well as an International Specialist and Luxury Property Specialist.

In addition to the Longboat Key area, Twit also covers other areas of Sarasota, including Meadows, Desoto Lakes, Gulf Gate Estates, and Bee Ridge.

About Shayla Twit

Shayla Twit is a trusted luxury real estate agent. Having earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with minors in both French and International Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, she is now a valued agent at a Coldwell Banker office.

With more than a decade’s worth of experience in real estate, she has been recognized multiple times by the industry. Besides being featured on ABC7’s “Out and About Southwest Florida,” she was also a featured agent in an issue of Top Agent magazine.

Interested clients may learn about her services by visiting www.sarasotarealestatesold.com.