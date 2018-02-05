Rustum a.k.a Rohit Tripathi is all set to enter the world of music with his latest club / romantic Punjabi pop single “Mental”. The multi-talented Rustum will be seen in the video along with renowned rapper, IKKA of Badri Ki Dulhania fame.

Mental, a love track is shot across some of Dubai’s most exotic location featuring an Afghani model, Roshana Najib. The music of Mental is given by a popular Music director/producer Teenu Arora, Lyrics by Raj Hans and the video has been directed by Aziz Zee.

“I was always keen on getting in the field of music. I am really happy and excited for “Mental”. The concept of this music video was in my mind from the last couple of years and I am glad that now everything has fallen into place perfectly. Mental will be released on 2nd Feb under Times Music label“, said the multi talented Rustum.

Having participated in various music performances in his school and college days, Rustum a.k.a Rohit Tripathi plans to release two more music videos in the coming months in collaboration with top artist from Punjabi and Bollywood music industry.