RETTEW recently completed the asset purchase of Enviroscan, a Lancaster-based geophysics company.

The transaction, finalized Feb. 5, joins the specialized geophysics services of Enviroscan with RETTEW’s engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting business. Geophysics is the science of detecting and mapping underground or underwater hidden objects and features. Enviroscan specializes in non-destructive, non-intrusive investigations to make digging, drilling, or earthmoving faster, safer, easier and less expensive.

The geophysics services will integrate directly into RETTEW’s existing earth sciences services, which include geotechnical, environmental, water resources, and subsurface utility engineering investigations.

Formed in 1992, Enviroscan is a certified women-owned business enterprise. All employees, including principals and corporate owners, will work from RETTEW’s offices at 3020 Columbia Ave. in Manor Township, Lancaster County, Pa. Enviroscan will operate as the geophysics service area under the RETTEW brand name.

“This purchase aligns perfectly with RETTEW’s strategic plan and complements our niche technical expertise,” said Mark Lauriello, president and CEO at RETTEW. “The high quality of work and people at Enviroscan are also a good fit with RETTEW’s culture – we’re known for working hard and playing hard, and caring about our communities.”