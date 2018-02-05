Public Cloud Service Market, By Delivery Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS)), By Vertical (IT, Telecommunication, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Education, Manufacturing), By End-User (Small and Medium Business, Enterprise) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Cloud computing is a type of computing that provides services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics and other over internet (cloud). The companies offering cloud computing services are called as the cloud providers. There are three different types of cloud deployment models as public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The cloud services that are offered over a network which is open for public use are called as the public cloud services.

In this changing environment recently many businesses have moved to cloud technologies. The major drivers for the public cloud service market is immense benefits of cloud technologies. The public cloud services may be offered free or on a pay-per usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost effective models, reliability and others. Public cloud service market also include professional, consulting, support and maintenance and integration and design services.

Recent developments in IT and Innovation has increased the public cloud service market. Public cloud services are differentiated as Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service. Software as a Service occupies the largest market share and is still growing. In Software as a Service internet/web is used to deliver applications. These applications are managed by a third-party vendor. Software as a Service helps to use various applications without installing them on individual systems this is a key driver for software as a service market. Platform as a Service is used for development, testing and deployment of applications. Platform as a Service makes it quick, simple and cost effective. Infrastructure as a Service provides infrastructure as virtual machines, storage, networks and operating systems. Public cloud system is designed as multi-tenant environment so that a huge number of users can share computing resources at a same time.

The global Public Cloud Service Market is expected to grow at USD ~249 Billion by 2022, at ~4% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Public Cloud Service Market are – International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Salesforce.com (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc.(U.S.) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Public Cloud Service Market by Delivery Model:

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

• Platform as a service (PaaS)

Public Cloud Service Market by End-User:

• Small and Medium Business

• Enterprise

Public Cloud Service Market by Vertical:

• IT

• Telecommunication

• Banking

• Insurance

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Public Cloud Service market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. IT modernization has driven the market of public cloud service in North America. It has been observed that United States is the leading country in public cloud services market. Western Europe has a fair share in the public cloud service market and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. The public cloud service market is expected to grow significantly in Asia-Pacific as adoption of technology is in various industries are increasing significantly.

Intended Audience

• Cloud providers

• MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

