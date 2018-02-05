QY Research Groups’ experts approximate the Global Paint Market to sustain at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Report Scopes
The report ‘Global Paint Market Professional Survey Report 2018’ emphasizes in depth know-how of Paint segment. The report provides extensive researches on market drivers, restrains, opportunities, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns influencing the global market over the given time period. Besides, the report also gives overview of the technological boon and bane affecting the market.
This report extensively focuses,
Based on the Application, the research report can be segmented into six types,
Architectural Paint
Automotive Paint
Wood Paint
Protective Paint
Marine Paint
Other
Based on the Product, the report can be divided into three types,
Water-based paint
Oil-based paint
Dry paint
Based on geography, the report can be segmented into six types,
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The key market players operating in this market are as follows,
AkzoNobel
Nippon
PPG
Carpoly
Kansai
Huarun Paint
Yips Chemical
BASF
Hempel
Shanghai Coatings
Taiho Paint
Maydos
Jotun
Axalta
Badese
Shenzhen Zhanchen Paints
Table of Contents
Global Paint Market Research Report 2018
1 Paint Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paint
1.2 Paint Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Paint Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Paint Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Water-based paint
1.2.4 Oil-based paint
1.2.5 Dry paint
1.3 Global Paint Segment by Application
1.3.1 Paint Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Architectural Paint
1.3.3 Automotive Paint
1.3.4 Wood Paint
1.3.5 Protective Paint
1.3.6 Marine Paint
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Paint Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Paint Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Paint (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Paint Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Paint Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
