The global market for organ preservation solutions is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The rising number of opportunities through strategic partnership with research organizations and medical institutions is projected to help the prominent players in expanding their consumer base. In addition, the growing focus on advanced in the medical sector is likely to contribute widely towards the development of the overall market in the next few years. However, the limited medical reimbursements for organ transplantation and donation are estimated to curb the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

According to the study, in 2012, the global market for organ preservation solutions was worth US$0.06 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$0.20 bn by the end of 2019. Thanks to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of donation of organs, the global market is predicted to register a progressive 16.50% CAGR between 2013 and 2019.

The rising NGO and government initiatives to encourage organ donation and the increasing number of solid-organ transplantation procedures are some of the vital factors expected to fuel the growth of the global organ preservation solutions market in the near future. Additionally, the tremendously rising cases of organ failures worldwide and technological developments in this field are predicted to supplement the growth of the market. However, the high cost of organ transplantation is estimated to restrict the growth of the market in the near future.

The integrated clinical analytics segment is also expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 13.1% compared to the segment of stand-alone clinical analytics solutions, which is expected to expand at an 11.0% CAGR, over the period between 2016 and 2024. Of the overall global spending on clinical analytics solutions, spending on integrated solutions is expected to account for a 63% of the global market by 2024.

Integrated clinical analytics solutions observe higher demand owing to their highly dynamic nature and ability to extract data from clinical documents synched with the system, such as (electronic health records) EHR, utilizing the data to generate key insights. The relatively lower level of competency of stand-alone systems in terms of ability to integrate well with other data processing or managing systems will lead to their relatively lower adoption on a global front.

