February 2018, New York City, New York. New Reader Magazine has released a call to all artists for entries to the New Reader Magazine Cover Contest. The contest calls for cover art for their inaugural issue, coming out in March 2018, with the theme “Multivision.”

New Reader Magazine is an arts, culture, and literature journal that began production in late 2017 and is set for a debut release in March 2018. The quarterly will feature several talented poets, writers, visual artists, musical acts, and all types of creatives from all around the globe.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally give a voice to people who aren’t really being heard enough,” says one editor from New Reader Magazine, “whether it’s because they’re just not exposed to the same opportunities as some people are, or because they’re considered too strange, too big, too small, or too whatever for mainstream publications. The idea is to let people tell their stories and to curate the voices and visions that give us deeper looks at being human, whatever that means for however many different people, and it’s so exciting to see the response we’re already getting not even half a year in.”

New Reader Magazine released the call for entries on their Facebook and Twitter accounts with a link to the contest mechanics on their website.