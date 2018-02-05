Increased sophistication and technological advances has paved a new path for treatment of acute and chronic neurological diseases. According to the WHO, neurological disorders constitute approximately 12% of the total deaths worldwide, of which cerebrovascular diseases are responsible for 85% of the deaths due to neurological disorders. In addition, rise in ageing population and increasing awareness of neurological disorders has triggered the growth of this industry. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation it is estimated that around 6 million people in the U.S. alone have unruptured brain aneurysm and the annual rate of rupture is approximately 8 to 10 per 10,000 or about 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer a aneurysm rupture. Thus rise in number of surgeries compounded with rise in incidence of neurological diseases have boosted the overall growth of neurological devices industry.

