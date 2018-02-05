MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market”: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts.

The research report on IT asset management (ITAM) software market provides a detailed analysis of how various organizations use ITAM software solutions thatenabletracking, and recording information related to IT inventory, particularly hardware and software. The ITAM software helps in reducing operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX) in an enterprise.Unlike hardware, visibility of software information is difficult to assemble, through deploying ITAM an enterprise can procure licensing and contractual data related to a particular software, thus eliminating regulatory risks. The ITAM software market report provides through analysis for the period from 2014to 2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period, 2015 is considered the base year, while data from 2014 has been considered as historical data.The report provides complete outlook of all the major countries across the geography of Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Furthermore, it also covers the factors majorly trending in the market,and technological advancements supporting the growth of ITAM software market. However, not all the regions present similar growth prospects and the report also highlights the major factors supporting market expansion with respect to the specific regions.Additionally,opportunities that are likely to influence the market are also included in this report.

Cloud is a dynamic market and has significantlyevolved the way businesses are operated. Thegrowingprominenceof cloud-based solutions has changed the mode of operationof an enterprise. IT enterprises now are inclining toward centralization and automation of IT infrastructure. This has fueledthe demand for ITAM solutions and tools.The report also includes anexpansiveexposureover underlying financial, ecological, and technical factors influencing the ITAMsoftware market. Moreover, impact analysis of the key trends has been provided in addition for each geographic area in this report, keeping in mind the end goal to give an inside – out analysis of the situation of the ITAM market, on a worldwide. The ITAM software market estimations are the outcome of ourcomprehensive market exploration, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel opinions.

The report classifies the global ITAM software market by enterprise sizeintoSMEs and Large enterprises. Furthermore, the market is categorized by deployment types which include— On-premise, cloud and hybrid.Moreover, demand for ITAM software solutions has also been studied across variousend-use industries, including BFSI, telecom & IT, government, and energy & utilities and others.This explains which industry sector is helping the expansion of ITAM software market and which is fastest growing sector anticipated to support growth the market over a long run. Thus, the report provides a cross-segment study of the ITAM software market and classifies it into various levels, thus providing valuable insights.

Pertaining to increasing competition in this cloud computing age, resulting in development of cutting edge ITAM software solutions, the report delivers a brief overview of the major players operating in the ITAM software market along with an outline of miscellaneousstrategiesadopted by these players. Strategy has been formulated after brief analysis of the data which includes data related to mergers and acquisitions, partnership agreements, new product launches and product enhancements and future activities company is expected to undertake.

Besides, the report also provides the share of major companies operating in the ITAM software market.IBM Corporation, Oracle Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BMC Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc., BDNA Corporation, LANDESK Software, Aspera Technologies Inc., Cherwell Software,Flexera Software LLC, CA Technology Inc., and Snow Softwareare some of the major service providers within the global ITAMsoftware market, profiled in this study. These company profiles highlight the competitive landscape of the ITAM software market, the positioning of the key players is based on their financial data, product range, developments and geographical presence.

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By End Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

