The latest report on Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by type(zinc, iron, manganese, copper), by livestock (feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, pork (swine) feed, horse feed) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Animal Feed Micronutrients Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Animal Feed Micronutrients market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 6.1% to 6.8% from 2017 to 2023. The global Animal Feed Micronutrients market was worth USD X.XX billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market is driven by factors such as rising interest of owning pet animals, growing expenses on animal wellbeing and wellness combined with success of animal feed micronutrients in the development and fertility of the animals. Micronutrients play crucial role in livestock production as they improve health, enhance growth and reproductive performance and are majorly driving the market growth. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes critical dosage application of animal feed micronutrients.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Animal Feed Micronutrients market by type, by livestock and region. The segmentation based on type includes zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and others. On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented as poultry feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, pork (swine) feed, horse feed.

Company Profiles

Cargill Inc

Nutreco N.V

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Kemin Industries Inc

Lallemand Inc

Alltech Inc

Novus International Inc

Qualitech Inc

Balchem Corp.

Zinpro Corporation

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Overview Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Livestock 2017 – 2023 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

