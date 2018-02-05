Industrial Weed Control Products Market: Overview

Although mowing is a simple way of vegetation control, sometimes it is not enough. Weeds grow at any available space, and only cutting off their tops is not sufficient. This can result in rapid re-sprouting of weeds, causing re-infestation. Thus, multiple treatments are required to control weed. These are tedious, uneconomical, and time consuming. Mowing can also be dangerous to facilities and equipment operators.

Industrial weed control products work on the soil or land itself by directly affecting the plant composition. These products are useful in eliminating various species of weed such as Palmer amaranth, crabgrass, panicums, kochia, foxtails, marestail, Russian thistle, waterhemp, and Bromus spp. They are available as selective products as well as general purpose products. Selective weed control products destroy those species against which they are developed. General purpose weed control products are broad-spectrum herbicides that control large variety of grasses, weed, and vegetation.

Industrial Weed Control Products Market Trends and Segmentation

Industrial weed control plays a vital role in the safety, esthetics, and economics of highways, railroads, utilities, and pipelines. Hence, efficient and effective care is required to control the growth of weed and other vegetation from and around industrial sites, railway tracks, bare lands kept for construction, energy and power plants, etc. Large investment is required on an annual basis in order to control invasive aquatic weed species, as they can endanger waterways, shoreline, wetlands, and other aquatic habitats. Industrial weed control products can be used to control floating and emergent weeds in sensitive aquatic environments.

Many industrial sites have a variety of surfaces that require herbicide application. These typically include gravel, concrete, shrub beds, turf, and embankments. A well-considered program is required to manage these surfaces. Single application industrial weed control can provide season-long, bareground weed control. This avoids the costly cycle of grow-back and re-treats caused by the traditional mechanical methods.

Precaution is necessary for certain industrial weed control products while using them near aquatic areas such as ponds, lakes, and rivers. On the other hand, some products are specifically designed to control waterside and floating weeds in aquatic areas.

Based on application, the market for industrial weed control can be segmented into aquatic, industrial sites, railroad, roadside or utility, and building & construction.

Industrial Weed Control Products Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the industrial weed control market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the market in terms of demand for industrial weed control. The region possesses a large railway network in the world, following North America. Rapid development in infrastructure and residential as well as commercial building & construction industry are driving the demand for industrial weed control in the region.

Wide geographical spread, constant development in the standard of living, rise in planation projects, and ever-developing infrastructure are some of the factors anticipated to drive the industrial weed control market in Asia Pacific.

The industrial weed control market in North America and Europe is anticipated to exhibit above-average growth in the near future. The industrial weed control market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at moderate pace due to the increase in industrial developments in the region. Demand for industrial weed control products in Middle East & Africa is expected to be sluggish in the next few years.

