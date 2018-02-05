MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Passive Optical LAN (POL) market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Passive optical LAN (POL) is a data transport medium, made of passive optical network (PON) technology, which provides converged data, video, and voice services at gigabit speeds over a single cable of fiber from one point to the other point. These solutions make use of a number of passive optical components. Majority of these components including ptical cables, optical couplers, optical power splitters, optical encoders, and optical filters among others can now be found in fiber to the home (FTTH) applications and current data networks. These components also find use in applications such as fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, loop feeder, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems and synchronous optical network (SONET).

Passive optical LAN (POL) solutions are more environment-friendly than the traditional copper-based Ethernet local area network. Instead of using workgroup switches, the POL solution uses optical splitters. By eliminating the workgroup switches, it adheres to HVAC standards, thereby eradicating the usage of thousands of KW energy and acting as a more cost-effective option. Furthermore, since there is no need for rack-mounted switches, usage of non-renewable electrical equipment is minimized and power consumption reduced.

Passive optical LAN (POL) helps in saving the total cost of ownership (TCO) by a huge amount, as the cost of installation of the equipment is low. In addition, the highly-efficient equipment promises high return on investments. This low cost of ownership is achieved with POL using a highly-centralized distribution network, which is passive in nature. With the savings in both capital and operating expenditure, POL offers considerable saving in the total cost of ownership. In traditional networks, network upgradation and patches lead to a large amount of operational expenditure. However, in POL, network upgradation is much easier, as it uses the existing fiber optic cable and only the electronics are to be replaced, rather than replacing the whole infrastructure, which helps to save 75% of the expenditure.

This market research study analyzes the passive optical LAN market on a global level, and provides the estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2016 to 2024. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). The report also segments the market based on components into optical cables, optical couplers, optical encoders, patch cords and pigtails, optical connectors, optical power splitters, optical amplifiers, optical transceivers, optical circulators, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, fixed and variable optical attenuators, and optical filters. Based on applications, the passive optical LAN market is further segmented into fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, synchronous optical network (SONET), loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems and hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC).

For a better understanding of the passive optical LAN market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, the study also comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the products types are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. In addition, the key players in the passive optical LAN market have also been profiled. The company profiles highlight the Company Details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength) Market Presence, By Segment and Geography, Key Developments, Strategy and Historical Roadmap, Revenue and Operating Profits in the field of passive optical LAN. Some of the key market participants profiled in this report include Alcatel Lucent SA (France), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Adtran Inc (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Passive optical LAN market: By geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

Passive optical LAN market: By components

Optical cables

Optical couplers

Optical power splitters

Optical encoders

Patch cords and pigtails

Optical connectors

Optical amplifiers

Optical transceivers

Fixed and variable optical attenuators

Optical circulators

Wavelength Division Multiplexers/De-multiplexers

Optical filters

Others

Passive optical LAN market: By application

Loop feeder

Interoffice

Fiber In The Loop (FITL)

Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) systems

