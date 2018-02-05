MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global IoT Market in Livestock Management Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the IoT Market in Livestock Management and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Internet of things (IoT) refers to automated networks of computers, devices, and sensors that can process their own data instead of depending solely on input. These Internet-connected systems gather data of livestock and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in just about every industry, including livestock management. The market includes hardware, software, and services involved in IoT for livestock management.

Technavios analysts forecast the global IoT market in livestock management to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in livestock management for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global IoT Market in Livestock Management 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Other prominent vendors

Afimilk

Allflex

BouMatic

CEMA

eCow Devon

GEA Group

IceRobotics

Libelium

Link Labs

Medria

Nokia Solutions and Networks

OnFarm

ROXAN

SenseGrow

Softweb Solutions

Stellapps

Sum-It Computer Systems

Valley Agricultural Software

Market driver

Decline in the price of sensors

Market challenge

High capital expenditure for IoT integration in livestock management

Market trend

Big data in livestock management

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

