The automotive manufacturers have started moving towards mid hybrid vehicles because the cost of manufacturing conventional vehicle is higher as compared to mid hybrid vehicle. The hybrid system in automotive constitutes various electric generated systems such as Start-Stop, Regenerative Braking, EV Drive, Others. This system enables the vehicle to reduce the emission which in turn saves the environment from its ill effects. Various components such as Battery, DC/DC Converter, DC/AC Inverter, and eMotor are integrated in the vehicle to increase the efficiency of the vehicle. Furthermore, the government of various countries have taken initiatives to increase the sales of electric vehicles. In countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, and MEA regions, the government has planned to invest more and welcome several electric vehicles manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants. Companies such as Tesla Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and others are leading the race to roll out electric vehicles soon. Apparently, other developing countries have also taken similar initiatives to boost the production of electric vehicles. This will enable an increase in demand for the hybrid system in the vehicle. Moreover, electric vehicles are eco-friendly and have several benefits to environment. Also, the electric car owner doesn’t need any government license and other certification to run the vehicles. The market is expected to reach USD 256 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

The factors responsible for the growth of hybrid system in automotive market are, stringent regulation for emission, increasing sales of electric driven vehicle, and increasing fuel prices is estimated to boost the market demand. The surge in the demand for electric vehicle will result in the increased use of hybrid systems in the vehicles, which will drive the market in future. According to Automobile Association of America (AAA), lower gas prices have not inhibited enthusiasm for electric cars. As per the market research, the demand for electric car is likely to increase in the forecast period. More than 30 million Americans are likely to buy electric car as their next vehicle. This trend is majorly influenced by compliance and the commitment of general masses towards environmental concerns and carbon reduction. Heading towards APAC region, China has named itself as the leading market for electric vehicles. Over the past decade, it has been experienced that the prices of crude oil per barrel is increasing very rapidly and also the availability the crude oil is decreasing day by day. Due to these factors, the mind-set of a large pool of population is shifting their preference towards electric vehicles. In the last 3 to 4 years, the demand for electric vehicles in the United States is rapidly increasing and seen around 70% of year-over-year growth in the sales. This increase in the fuel prices will result in the growing demand for hybrid system in electric vehicle which will drive the market during forecast period.

The Hybrid System in Automotive market is segmented based on type, component, battery type, electric vehicle type, and region. On the basis of system type, the market as segmented based start-stop, regenerative braking, EV drive, others. The regenerative braking segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it reduces the fuel consumption and increases the efficiency of car by 10-25%. This increase in fuel efficiency will result in the growth of the segment in future. On the basis of component, the market is segmented based on battery, DC/DC converter, DC/AC inverter, and eMotor. The battery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because it is the key component in electric vehicle. Battery helps in the storage of power which drives the electric vehicle. This storage capability will help the hybrid system market to grow in future. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented based on Li-Ion, lead acid, and others. Li-ion battery is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Li-ion battery technology is currently used in a large range of applications, both for consumer market and industrial applications such as electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops and tablets, hybrid-electric vehicles and electric vehicles and others. Currently, the most popular technology of the battery sector is that of the lithium-ion battery. Compared to other battery types, lithium-ion batteries have superior energy, power density and superior cycling ability. These qualities play an important role in electric and hybrid vehicles.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and the market is estimated to remain on the same growth level during the forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market followed by Europe and North America. Major factors that have driven the hybrid system market in Asia Pacific are rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles and increasing fuel prices will boost demand of electric vehicles. China is the largest market for hybrid system production and has produced around 40% of the total electric vehicle build globally in 2016. Overtaking the U.S., China is now the most attractive country for hybrid systems in electric vehicles. China has stretched its industry leadership by making profits across all scopes of the supply side of hybrid system containing current and projected production of hybrid system in automotive and their components, such as battery, DC/DC converter, DC/AC inverter, and eMotor.

The key players in aerospace flight control system market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), GKN plc. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), TM4 (Canada), Magtec (U.K), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Visedo (Finland), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Punch Powertrain Nv (Belgium), AVTEC LTD (India), AxleTech International SAS (U.S.).

On October 2017, AxleTech internation has collaborated with Proterra to provide specialty electric axles to support the development of electric drivetrain system in buses that can provide zero emission.

