Market Highlights:

The global helpdesk automation market is expected to show a significant growth owing to high consumerization of information technology, and high demand of automation routine process. Also, the growing need for minimizing the level 1 support is driving the growth of the market for large enterprises. This factor majorly arises due to the new industry chain structure comprising of helpdesk automation. For resolving customer queries and issues related to product or service, helpdesk support is used, which is either web-based or software-based. The helpdesk support in a small & medium enterprise is usually handled by one or two persons, however, in large organization; the level of support at level 1 is complex and widespread requiring service from more than one person. Though, automation is gaining a significant growth among end-users’ need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk, the risk associated with multi tenancy and limited capabilities of the enterprises may restrain the market growth.

The market for helpdesk automation is segmented on the basis software, solution, end user, and organization size. On the basis of software, it is divided under web help desk, enterprise help desk, open source help desk, and on-premise help desk. On the basis of solutions, it is divided as ticket sortation, ticket scheduling, and alert management. The market is segmented on the basis of large and small & medium enterprises by organization size. The helpdesk automation attracts end users like IT, telecom, BFSI, government, education, healthcare, automotive, and retail..

The global helpdesk automation market holds prominent key players and other vendors: BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), Axios Systems (U.K.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), NTRglobal (Spain), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia) among others.

The global Helpdesk Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33 % during the forecast period 2017 -2023.

Segmentation

The market for Helpdesk Automation Market is segmented into software type, solution, end users, and organization size. The software type is sub-segmented into web helpdesk software, open source help desk, enterprise help desk software, and, on-premise help desk software. The software are an important component in the helpdesk assistance and more importantly in automation of helpdesk support.

On the basis of the solution, the segmentation is done on the basis of alert management, ticket sortation, and ticket scheduling among others. The basic fundamental of the helpdesk automation solution is to reduce the level 1 support and to reduce the query solving process.

The market is classified into end users, which tend to have most of the applications of the helpdesk automation. It includes IT, telecom, education, government, retail, automotive, healthcare, and BFSI. Among these, the IT and telecom sectors are leading the market because of high chances of customer query regarding company’s product or services. It is also because of the advancement in the information technology and higher demand by the large organizations to shift to automation.

On the basis of organization size, the segments are divided into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. In large enterprises, the need for level 1 support is high, which provides an opportunity for the automation of helpdesk support.

Regional Analysis

The market for global helpdesk automation is also segmented on the basis of geography under North America (including the U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, the U.K, France, Italy and rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan and rest of the Asia Pacific), and rest of the world (including Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). Among regions, North America is dominating the global market. The major factor for the dominance in the presence of technologically advanced countries adopting early to cloud and automation technologies. Another factor that dominates the growth in North America is the presence of large IT and retail companies, which are also spreading their divisions across the globe. Europe turns out to be the mature market for helpdesk automation and continues to show steady growth. Though Asia Pacific does not have a huge presence in terms of automation and IT, the region shows the highest growth accounting for the increased internet penetration and demand for consumer goods. Also, the advancements in automation processes and digitization help Asia Pacific in the fast growth.

Intended Audience