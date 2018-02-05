Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Wave and Tidal Energy Market“

The worsening energy crisis has urged governments, consumers, and manufacturers to focus on alternative sources of energy. This has put the wave and tidal energy that can be harnessed from the oceans in a spotlight. The development of wave and tidal energy sector is gaining an accelerated momentum due to growing initiatives by several governments and developing countries to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and reducing their carbon footprint. The research report states that the global wave and tidal energy market is expected to be worth US$11345.0 mn by the end of 2024 from US$497.7 mn in 2014. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 23.2%.

Oceans are estimated to be inexhaustible sources of clean energy. Harnessing tidal and wave energy from the ocean surfaces is expected to be the next sustainable source of energy. Currently, tidal energy is expected to dominate the global market. The tidal energy segment is further divided into tidal range and tidal stream energy. Though both the concepts are new to the market, the tidal range energy sub-segment is known to be more developed than the other. Both the sub-segments are expected to undergo tremendous development with increasing investments in finding alternative sources of energies.

Collaboration between Companies will Bring Down Fixed Costs and Tariff Rates

With a raft of companies experimenting with the development of wave and tidal energy sector, there isn’t single leading technology. However, the fact that both tidal and wave energy sources will reap phenomenal benefits remains for certain. Presently, the market requires a high initial cost of investments in wave and tidal stream power plants in order to achieve better output and higher penetration. If the both these factors are achieved, the market will be able to offer wave and tidal energy at competitive and affordable prices.

The future is likely to be witness to cost cuts as the overall industry is emphasizing on large-scale array deployment instead of project demonstration and prototype testing. Thus, the economies of scale are expected to benefit the manufacturers of energy converter devices and on-shore grid connection and power take-off systems infrastructure. Companies are also expected to collaborate to share fixed costs, which will further bring down the cost of production and overall tariffs.

Europe Leads the Pack as Region Witnesses Tremendous Technological Advancements

Geographically, the global wave and tidal energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report suggests that Europe will be at the forefront of the wave and tidal energy market. The ongoing efforts by the governments in the region to cut down the carbon footprint, smaller region with surrounded by the coastline, and the rapid pace of technological advancements are expected to be the key contributors to the regional market’s growth in the near future. Meanwhile, the tidal barrage operations in South Korea are expected to put Asia Pacific on the global map in the coming years. Furthermore, Australia is also expected to make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the Asia Pacific wave and tidal energy market.

The key players operating in the global wave and tidal energy market are Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Pelamis Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd., Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC, Tenax Energy, Atlantis Resources Ltd., AquaGen Technologies, S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy), Marine Current Turbines Ltd., and Aquamarine Power Ltd.

