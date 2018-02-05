The recently published report titled Global Supercomputer Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Supercomputer considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Supercomputer Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Supercomputer. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Supercomputer provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Supercomputer also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Supercomputer Market Research Report 2018

1 Supercomputer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Supercomputer

1.2 Supercomputer Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Supercomputer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Supercomputer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Linux

1.2.4 Unix

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Supercomputer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Supercomputer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Industries

1.3.3 Research Institutions

1.3.4 Government Entities

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Supercomputer Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Supercomputer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Supercomputer (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Supercomputer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Supercomputer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Supercomputer Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Supercomputer Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Supercomputer Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Supercomputer Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Supercomputer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Supercomputer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Supercomputer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Supercomputer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Supercomputer Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Supercomputer Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Supercomputer Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Supercomputer Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Supercomputer Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Supercomputer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Supercomputer Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Supercomputer Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Supercomputer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Supercomputer Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Supercomputer Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Supercomputer Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Supercomputer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Supercomputer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Supercomputer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 IBM

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 IBM Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Fujitsu

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Fujitsu Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Lenovo

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Lenovo Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 NEC

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 NEC Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Dell

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Dell Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Bull Atos

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Bull Atos Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Cray

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Cray Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 HPE

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 HPE Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Silicon Graphics International (SGI) Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Sugon Information Industry (Dawning)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Supercomputer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Sugon Information Industry (Dawning) Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Supercomputer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Supercomputer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Supercomputer

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Supercomputer Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Supercomputer Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Supercomputer Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Supercomputer Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Supercomputer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Supercomputer Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Supercomputer Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Supercomputer Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Supercomputer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Supercomputer Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

