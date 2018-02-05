MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

Technavios analysts forecast the global satellite enabled IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite enabled IoT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, spares and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Satellite Enabled IoT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

MDA

Orbital ATK

SES

Other prominent vendors

Lockheed Martin

SpaceX

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

NanoAvionics

Kepler Communications

Market driver

Miniaturization to drive economic viability

Market challenge

Delivery of two-way communication by basic radio-enabled systems

Market trend

Evolution of IoT

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

