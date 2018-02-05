The Report “Global Professional Luminaires Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” covers the manufacturers’ data, detailed view about regions and countries of the world; which demonstrates a regional development status, volume and value, including market size, as well as price data. Along with segment data, including: by Type and Application segment etc. On the basis of geography this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market segment by Application, Professional Luminaires can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Type, Professional Luminaires can be split into

Traditional Luminaires

LED Luminaires

Other

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Osram

GE Lighting

Philips

Acuity Brands

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Bridgelux

Nichia

LG Innotek

Eaton

NVC Lighting Technology

Advanced Lighting Technology

Luminus Devices

Cooper Lighting

Toshiba

Citizens Electronics

Cree

Toyoda Gosei

Intematix

Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic

Everlight Electronics

Table of Contents –

Global Professional Luminaires Market Research Report 2018

1 Professional Luminaires Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Professional Luminaires

1.2 Professional Luminaires Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Professional Luminaires Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Traditional Luminaires

1.2.4 LED Luminaires

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Professional Luminaires Segment by Application

1.3.1 Professional Luminaires Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Professional Luminaires Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Professional Luminaires Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Professional Luminaires (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Professional Luminaires Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Professional Luminaires Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Professional Luminaires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Professional Luminaires Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Professional Luminaires Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Professional Luminaires Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

