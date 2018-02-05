MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global IoT Market in Pipeline Management Market”: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts.

IoT in pipeline management is used in all the processes involved, starting from design of pipelines to carrying out operations. The technology helps in estimating both time-dependent and independent threats to pipelines. IoT in pipeline management is a challenging task, considering the pipelines are spread across a large geographical area and in harsh environments. The use of IoT in pipeline management has made a positive economic impact in pipeline operations by reducing downtime and scheduling regular maintenance.

Technavios analysts forecast the global IoT market in pipeline management to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1320874

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in pipeline management for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and services market for both IoT software and devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global IoT Market in Pipeline Management 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1320874/global-iot-in-pipeline-management-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Sierra Wireless

TELUS

Other prominent vendors

Leica Geosystems

Yokogawa

Aerotech

AMETEK

Market driver

Totally integrated solutions for pipelines

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1320874/global-iot-in-pipeline-management-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Standards for IoT technology

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing oil thefts

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz