According to a new report, “Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.5% during 2016-2022.

The Consumables market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The Devices market is expected attain a market size of $691.6 million by 2022.

The Inguinal hernia market holds the largest revenue share in the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $5.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, Incisional hernia market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables, globally. Based on the Product Type, the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market is segmented into Devices and Consumables segment. Based on the Hernia Type, the market is bifurcated into Inguinal hernia, Umbilical hernia, Incisional hernia, Femoral hernia and Other segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Braun Melsungen AG., C. R. Bard, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Lifecell Corporation, Cooper Surgicals Inc., Ethicon Inc., Cook Medical, Insightra Medical Inc.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-hernia-devices-and-consumables-market/

